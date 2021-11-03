Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana extend supoort to Umar Riaz after Simba Nagpal calls him 'Atankwadi'

The season 15 of Bigg Boss is riding high on high octane drama and fights.
Till now the show has witnessed some the most ugly fights in the BB house.
#salmankhan #BiggBoss15 #boss15update #umarriaz #SimbaNagpal #asimriaz #himanshikhurana
The season 15 of Bigg Boss is riding high on high octane drama and fights.
Till now the show has witnessed some the most ugly fights in the BB house.
#salmankhan #BiggBoss15 #boss15update #umarriaz #SimbaNagpal #asimriaz #himanshikhurana
All hell broke loose when Umar and Simba start locking horns again and get mad at each other. Everyone tries to intervene between..