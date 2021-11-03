‘We’ve been waiting and waiting on this:’ Parent, doctors excited CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids

‘We’ve been waiting and waiting on this:’ Local parent and doctors Helen DeVos Children's Hospital excited CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 years old.
Appointments are filling up at local pediatrician offices and pharmacies after the CDC approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for..
The Associated Press reports that the Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for..