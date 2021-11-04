Local pediatrician discusses vaccine approval for kids ages 5-11

Children 5-11 are set to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines this week.
A local pediatrician walks us through the science behind the vaccine when it's given to kids
WRTV's Amber Grigley reports. Less than 24 hours after getting the green light approval, parents raced to get their younger..
As soon as this week, 28 million children between ages 5 and 11 may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.