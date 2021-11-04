Merck's Covid Antiviral Pill Approved by UK Regulator

Merck's , Covid Antiviral Pill, Approved by UK Regulator.

Merck's antiviral pill was found to be effective at treating COVID-19 and was approved by Britain’s medicines regulator.

Merck's antiviral pill was found to be effective at treating COVID-19 and was approved by Britain’s medicines regulator.

The treatment, called molnupiravir, was found to be , “safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at increased risk of developing severe disease.” .

Britain is the first country to approve the drug, which NBC reports could be a game-changer in the fight against Covid.

Britain is the first country to approve the drug, which NBC reports could be a game-changer in the fight against Covid.

The pill was developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck.

.

According to NBC, the pill prohibits the virus from multiplying and reduces the severity of the disease.

The MHRA said the decision , “follows a rigorous review of its safety, quality and effectiveness.”.

According to a clinical study, the oral pill should be taken during the early stages of Covid infection to be the most effective.

The pill has been authorized for use with those with mild to moderate Covid and are at risk for developing severe illness.

The pill has been authorized for use with those with mild to moderate Covid and are at risk for developing severe illness.

Those factors include anyone over the age of 60, obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

.

According to NBC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to begin evaluation of the the pill on November 30.

The FDA's advisory committee will then decide to approve the antiviral for emergency use authorization in the U.S