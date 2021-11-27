Vanderbilt Medical Center's role in COVID antiviral pill research

The FDA said Friday an experimental antiviral pill from drug company Merck is effective against COVID-19.
The FDA said Friday an experimental antiviral pill from drug company Merck is effective against COVID-19.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is making sure everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine with their mobile vaccination..
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was fully vaccinated when he died of COVID-19, which means he had a breakthrough infection.
Emergency departments across the state and the country have spent a year and a half fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. But medical..