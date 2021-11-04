Biden's Vaccine Mandate to Take Effect in January

CNN reports the Biden administration has announced federal vaccine mandates will take effect on January 4.

The mandate will apply to federal contractors, health care workers and any private business with 100 employees or more.

Federal contractors were originally required to prove vaccination by December 8.

The administration reportedly received calls from business groups asking for a delayed or more flexible deadline.

Officials insist the revised schedule was chosen to help streamline implementation, making it easier for businesses to comply with the mandate.

Federal vaccine requirements will preempt any state or local laws that seek to ban such precautionary measures.

Both OSHA and CMS are making clear that their new rules preempt any inconsistent state or local laws, including laws that ban or limit an employer's authority to require vaccination, masks, or testing.

, via fact sheet outlining mandate.

The mandate will allow employees to remain unvaccinated, though they will be forced to provide negative tests on a weekly basis.

Violation of these protocols may result in fines of up to $14,000 per infraction.

Health care facilities that refuse compliance may face termination from Medicare and Medicaid programs. Officials say that inspections will be planned to ensure compliance in some workplaces.

The mandate will reportedly rely on fielding complaints from disgruntled employees in order to help enforce the rules