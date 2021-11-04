Gigi Hadid ‘Would Never’ Keep Baby Khai Away From Zayn Malik Amid Family Drama
Credit: Hollywood LifeDuration: 02:17s 0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
-
Bella Hadid and Anwar had 'huge rift' with Gigi's ex Zayn Malik after claims he hit mother Yolanda
Upworthy
-
Civil" Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Amid "Tense" Family Dispute
Upworthy
-
Source Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Information About Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid, Plus, How Gigi Is Handling Things
Just Jared
-
Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid's 2020 Tweet Calling Zayn Malik a "Respectful King"
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Zayn Malik responds to claim he struck Yolanda Hadid
Page Six
Zayn Malik responds to claim he struck Yolanda Hadid