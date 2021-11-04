Dr. Fauci fires back after Rand Paul blames him for the pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated discussion with Sen.
Rand Paul (R-KY) over gain-of-function research and the source of the Covid-19 virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated discussion with Sen.
Rand Paul (R-KY) over gain-of-function research and the source of the Covid-19 virus.
A heated exchange erupted on Capitol Hill between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul as the Kentucky Republican insinuated..
(Natural News) If anyone in Congress has done more than Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable for..