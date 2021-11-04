Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers: Big Play Danan for Nov. 7

Chiefs color analyst Danan Hughes is breaking down the big plays ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Mm Hi, I'm David Hughes gaon big plays.

And this weemade some big plays at theLet's watch this defense.time with just over a minuand we have a three pointsituation we are begging,for four man rush to get pas we run it through.

We glinemen frank clark and chjob done.

Now there's a reable to be successful becaforced Daniel jones to notrun.

Now frank clark.

A lobeen going on frank clarkgetting to the quarterbackthis play.

He's not designHe's designed to be a persjones not to want to run oable to bring down for theclock is moving, the Gianttimeouts left.

We come rigWe got another four man ruclark in on the party.

He'the Chiefs now because thibecause of the movement upto twist up with Jaren reecomes on the inside now behas his inside shoulder opallow daniel jones to tryreed as we move it forwardno escape ability for Dania second consecutive sack,day and a big time Chiefs