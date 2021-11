Kapil Mishra attends Govardhan puja at disputed namaz site in Gurgaon | Oneindia News

BJP leader Kapil Mishra attended a Govardhan Puja held at a ground in Gurgaon where namaz is offered.

The sector 12 A ground is one of the sites that have become a flashpoint leading to tensions between the Hindu and Muslim community.

