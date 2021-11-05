Nasal Covid vaccine could end pandemic

The University of Oxford is developing a nasal Covid vaccine which could be more effective than the traditional jabs.

The new method administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine using an intranasal spray device, similar to over-the-counter hay fever sprays.

Scientists say this method may improve protection against infection and transmission.

Nasal vaccines could be the solution to ending the pandemic, according to some experts.

Report by Avagninag.

