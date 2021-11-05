The Dutch fought water for centuries. With climate change, they're giving back the land

Parts of Germany were devastated by flooding earlier this year.
Hundreds of miles upstream along those rivers, people in the Netherlands have been upending their lives to protect others from water.
CNN’s Phil Black reports.
Parts of Germany were devastated by flooding earlier this year.
Hundreds of miles upstream along those rivers, people in the Netherlands have been upending their lives to protect others from water.
CNN’s Phil Black reports.
Watch VideoTai O – Hong Kong's last traditional fishing village and one of its most popular tourist spots – is facing an..