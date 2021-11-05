The plight of migrants trapped between Poland and Belarus

Caught in the political tug-of-war between #Belarus and the #EU, thousands of migrants are trapped at the border between Poland and Belarus.
Euronews' correspondent Valerie Gauriat witnessed their plight and the dismay of polish local population.
Caught in the political tug-of-war between #Belarus and the #EU, thousands of migrants are trapped at the border between Poland and Belarus.
Euronews' correspondent Valerie Gauriat witnessed their plight and the dismay of polish local population.
Caught in the political tug-of-war between #Belarus and the #EU, thousands of migrants are trapped at the border between Poland and..