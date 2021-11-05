A DoorDash driver claims he got an order request for a delivery 740 miles away

DoorDash driver and TikToker @kaelumgrantt is going viral after sharing how he allegedly got an order request for a delivery more than 700 miles away.The video seems to have started with some sort of mistake.The TikToker, who seems to be located in Ohio, claims he got an order from a customer in Rhode Island — 741 miles away from him.Overall, @kaelumgrantt had a pretty lighthearted reaction to the whole thing.“They’re trying to send me on an adventure,” he says in the TikTok.

“That food is not arriving by 9:53 p.m.

… Do you not know distance?”.He then goes on to “apologize” to the alleged customer.The video sparked plenty of questions from TikTokers — as well as strong reactions to the fact that if @kaelumgrantt did accept the order, he seemingly would’ve made just $9.25.Based on the stark contrast between the distance and the cost, it seems like the entire situation was some sort of error.According to DoorDash’s FAQ page, the standard delivery range for a business is 5 miles