Las Vegas woman suing Raiders Damon Arnette over hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas Raiders' Damon Arnette is being sued by a woman who said she was injured in a hit-and-run crash last year.

The lawsuit, which was filed last month, comes as the team is in the spotlight after the Henry Ruggs III crash earlier this week.