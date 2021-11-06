Las Vegas woman suing Raiders Damon Arnette over hit-and-run crash

Las Vegas Raiders' Damon Arnette is being sued by a woman who said she was injured in a hit-and-run crash last year.
The lawsuit, which was filed last month, comes as the team is in the spotlight after the Henry Ruggs III crash earlier this week.
Las Vegas Raiders' Damon Arnette is being sued by a woman who said she was injured in a hit-and-run crash last year.
The lawsuit, which was filed last month, comes as the team is in the spotlight after the Henry Ruggs III crash earlier this week.
More troubling news for the Las Vegas Raiders ... former 1st-round pick Damon Arnette is now being accused of injuring a woman in a..
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appeard in court Wednesday in Las Vegas on charges of driving under the influence of..