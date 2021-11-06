Carlos Santana on Life, His Latest Masterpiece; Blessings and Miracles, and Elon Musk

Well, catching up with multi-Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana was nothing short of a blessing.

And it just so happens to be the first word of his latest album (add an S) Blessings and Miracles , and it delivers an eclectic explosion of sound.

Santana collaborated with fellow icons Chick Corea, Steve Winwood, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Living Colour's Corey Glover, Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, American Authors, and Ally Brooke.

And he reunites with Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas, who collaborated on his 1999 multiple Grammy-winning 'Smooth.'

Blessings and Miracles is also something of a family affair.

Acclaimed drummer Cindy Blackman Santana (Santana's wife and bandmate) plays throughout the album.

Santana's son Salvador sings and plays the keyboard, and his daughter Stella sings as well.

We caught up with him at his home in Vegas last week to hear all about it, his current multi-year residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, the things that inspire him most in life, such as family and giving back, and why music is so very important.

Check out tour.santana.com for tour dates.