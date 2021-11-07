Citizen Ashe Documentary Movie

Citizen Ashe Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Directors Rex Miller and Sam Pollard explore the enduring legacy of tennis legend and humanitarian Arthur Ashe in CITIZEN ASHE, an elegant and poignant feature documentary.

The film charts Ashe's personal evolution from Grand Slam champion to global activist against a tumultuous backdrop that included the civil rights movement, South African apartheid, and the AIDS epidemic.

Directed by Rex Miller and Sam Pollard release date December 3, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)