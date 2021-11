Stellantis Spotlight November 5, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending November 5, 2021, include Grand Wagoneer winning SUV of Texas, Uconnect 5 is a Wards 10 Best User Experience, Jeep® confirming pricing for the 2022 Grand Cherokee lineup, the Mopar ‘22 Dodge Durango taking the SEMA stage and three Dodge//SRT Funny Car drivers eyeing the championship prize for the last NHRA event of the season.