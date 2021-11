Kangana, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri Awards

Bollywood personalities Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami were honoured with the Padma Shri on Monday in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital.They were feted with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts include filmmaker Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and late singer S.P.

Balasubramaniam.

#PadmaAwards2020 #KanganaRanaut #ektakapoor #karanjohar