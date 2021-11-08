Teen rescued after making hand gesture she learned on TikTok to signal for help

A missing teenager from North Carolina was rescued by Kentucky police after she signaled for help by using a hand gesture known on TikTok to represent violence at home, according to police.
A missing teenager from North Carolina was rescued by Kentucky police after she signaled for help by using a hand gesture known on TikTok to represent violence at home, according to police.
The hand gesture asking for help led to the rescue of a missing teenager in the USA.
A missing teenager from North Carolina was rescued by Kentucky police after she signaled for help by using a hand gesture known on..