New Yorkshire Chair Apologises to Azeem Rafiq

Newly-appointed Yorkshire CCC chair Lord Patel has apologised to Azeem Rafiq.

He also praised the cricketer for his bravery in reporting racism and bullying at Yorkshire.

The county has been criticised for its handling of the scandal and has already lost sponsors and the right to host England international matches at its Headingley home.

Patel said he was also commissioning a specialist independent review of the county’s processes and procedures on diversity and inclusion.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn