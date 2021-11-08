Hear the lone survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse testify in court

Gaige Grosskreutz, the lone survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, testified in court.
CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reports on what Grosskreutz’s testimony means for the defense.
Gaige Grosskreutz, the lone survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, testified in court.
CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reports on what Grosskreutz’s testimony means for the defense.
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense tried to portray the lone shooting survivor as dishonest in his description of the moments right before..
Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, had a gun in has hand, with his arms raised, when Rittenhouse fired, shooting him in the..