REO Speedwagon Takes Their Wagon on the Road to Wow New and Old Fans Alike

"Can't Fight This Feeling" you get when you listen to one of their songs..since the early '80s, REO Speedwagon has been the soundtrack of sorts to so many people's lives with major hits like the above mentioned, 'Keep On Loving You,' and 'Take It On the Run.'

They've sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and frontman Kevin Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still wowing fans worldwide.

Their melodic riffs, unmistakable sound, and legendary voice have transcended through the years, garnering them loyal and new fans alike.

We caught up with the keeper of that voice, Kevin Cronin, while on the second leg of their current US tour to hear all about it and more.