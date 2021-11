Raab: Govt regrets conflating Paterson and Commons review

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab says the government accepts it was a mistake to conflate Owen Paterson's case with the right of appeal review in the Commons.

He added the rules around declaring outside earnings were clear.

Report by Alibhaiz.

