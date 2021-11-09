Rolls-Royce to Develop Mini Nuclear Reactors

Rolls-Royce has secured funding to develop a new generation of nuclear reactors.

The company received a £195m cash injection from private firms and a £210m grant from the government.

The new breed of mini nuclear reactors is much smaller than conventional ones, but still as big as a football stadium.

The reactors are based on a similar technology used to propel nuclear submarines, with each reactor being able to generate low-carbon energy to supply 1m homes.

At present, there are no working examples of these reactors anywhere in the world.

The project is a cornerstone of the UK government's plan to reach net zero.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn