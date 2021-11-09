Tuesday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: TCBI, BBBY

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Texas Capital Bancshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Robert W.

Stallings purchased 17,098 shares of TCBI, for a cost of $61.66 each, for a total investment of $1.05M.

Texas Capital Bancshares is trading down about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Stallings bought TCBI at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $4.15M at an average of $60.19 per share.

And at Bed, Bath & Beyond, there was insider buying on Monday, by EVP, CFO Gustavo Arnal who bought 12,500 shares for a cost of $20.44 each, for a total investment of $255,550.

Before this latest buy, Arnal made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $509,000 shares at a cost of $25.45 a piece.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday.

So far Arnal is in the green, up about 11.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.85.