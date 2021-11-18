Thursday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: THRY, UP

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Thryv Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO and President Joe Walsh bought 45,000 shares of THRY, at a cost of $35.50 each, for a total investment of $1.6M.

Walsh was up about 17.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with THRY trading as high as $41.86 in trading on Thursday.

Thryv Holdings Inc is trading up about 4.2% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Walsh made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $3.73M shares for a cost of $18.67 a piece.

And at Wheels Up Experience, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director David J.

Adelman who bought 200,000 shares at a cost of $5.78 each, for a trade totaling $1.16M.

Before this latest buy, Adelman made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $754,000 shares at a cost of $7.54 a piece.

Wheels Up Experience is trading down about 6.3% on the day Thursday.

Bargain hunters can snag UP even cheaper than Adelman did, with the stock trading as low as $5.01 at last check today which is 13.3% below Adelman's purchase price.