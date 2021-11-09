Angelina Jolie and Don Lee on Working Together and the Relationship of Their 'Eternals' Characters

Angelina Jolie and Don Lee break down why they were so excited to work together, and what makes the relationship between their characters so interesting.
Angelina Jolie and Don Lee break down why they were so excited to work together, and what makes the relationship between their characters so interesting.
'Eternals' star Lia McHugh breaks down how and why she relates to her 7000 year old character Sprite.
Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Lia McHugh break down their new marvel..