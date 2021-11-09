BJP wins 34% seats unopposed in Tripura civic bodies amid claims of violence | Oneindia News

Amid allegations of pre-poll violence and intimidation by opposition parties in Tripura, BJP won 112 of the 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation; Afghans continue to leave their country in packed cars; NCP leader Nawab Malik has said that he will drop a ‘hydrogen bomb’ on Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis; 2 more Bollywood stars are now under the scanner in a Rs 200 crore extortion case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

