Rashford dedicates MBE to mum and vows to do more for kids

Footballer Marcus Rashford has dedicated his MBE to his mother as he vowed to continue his campaign to help disadvantaged children.

The England and Manchester United striker said he would be giving his MBE to his mother Melanie, who raised him and his four brothers and sisters, to keep at her home.

Report by Alibhaiz.

