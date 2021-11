Ron DeSantis' delicate Trump dance

Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis has signed into law yet another one of the restrictive voting rights measures in the nation, all in an effort to navigate the Republican party’s politics of not angering former President Donald Trump – and keep DeSantis’ own 2024 presidential prospects alive.

In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza discusses DeSantis’ Trump-driven political maneuvers as he leads the pack of GOP presidential hopefuls in 2024.