Mumbai Police arrest a man from Hyderabad for rapethreat to Virat Kohli's daughter | Oneindia News

An engineer from Hyderabad has been arrested over online rapethreats to Virat Kohli's baby daughter; Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ feud continues; The regional security summit hosted by India announced that Afghanistan and its territories cannot be used for sheltering or training terrorists; A man was given a death sentence by a district court for rapingand murdering a two-year-old girl.

