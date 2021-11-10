Amanda Gorman Sees Us Learning to Love Through Loss

"For it's our grief that gives us our gratitude." National Youth Poet Laureate and a 2021 Woman of The Year, Amanda Gorman shares her poem about mourning and learning to love harder after the last year of mourning and isolation.

