Amanda Gorman Sees Us Learning to Love Through Loss
"For it's our grief that gives us our gratitude." National Youth Poet Laureate and a 2021 Woman of The Year, Amanda Gorman shares her poem about mourning and learning to love harder after the last year of mourning and isolation.

