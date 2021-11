Ranveer's Mom Poses With Sooryavanshi's Ticket, Kareena Recalls Best Time, _ Best Posts By Celebs

Ranveer's mom poses with a movie ticket of Sooryavanshi in hand, Kareena misses her BFF's, Sonam Kapoor's cryptic post and more.

Have a look at the video to know what all celebs have posted today on their social media.

Reporter :- Pooja Patel Editor :-