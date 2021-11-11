PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Roselyn Sánchez Joins Us

Go behind-the-scenes at Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive photoshoot, Ariana Grande channels Jennifer Garner, Britney Spears reveals her wedding dress designer, and more from this week's PEOPLE including Ryan Phillippe, Kumail Nanjiani and Jason Derulo
