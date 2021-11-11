Daily Dividend Report: KSS,ROP,RDN,KGC,GPS

The dividend is payable December 22, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Kohl's today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock.

Roper Technologies, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share, payable on January 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 10, 2022.

This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2021, or an expected $0.23 increase on an annual basis, $0.0575 on a quarterly basis.

This is the twenty-ninth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.

Radian Group announced today that the company's Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.14 per share, payable December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 22, 2021.

Kinross Gold today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2021.

The Gap today announced its board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on or after January 26, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2022.