Indian American CEO hires woman to slap him for using Facebook, Elon Musk impressed | Oneindia News

An Indian-American CEO, Maneesh Sethi hired a woman to slap him whenever he used Facebook in 2012.

His pic went viral on Twitter, and Elon Musk was so impressed that he posted two fire emoji in comment.

#CEOgetsslapped #ManeeshSethi #ElonMusk