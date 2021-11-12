Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in racist attack

American gymnast Suni Lee, an Olympic gold medal winner, says she was pepper-sprayed in a racist incident while in Los Angeles for her stint on “Dancing with the Stars.” CNN’s Brynn Gingras reports.
American gymnast Suni Lee, an Olympic gold medal winner, says she was pepper-sprayed in a racist incident while in Los Angeles for her stint on “Dancing with the Stars.” CNN’s Brynn Gingras reports.
Lee, who is Hmong American, says she was with a group of friends of Asian descent in Los Angeles, when people in a passing car..
US Olympic gymnast Suni Lee revealed she was the victim of a recent racist attack while she was out in Los Angeles with a group of..