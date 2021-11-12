First Stream: Taylor Swift’s Re-recorded ‘Red’ is Here, Silk Sonic & More New Releases | Billboard News
First Stream: Taylor Swift’s Re-recorded ‘Red’ is Here, Silk Sonic & More New Releases | Billboard News

Taylor Swift’s latest re-recorded effort is here, Silk Sonic drop their debut album, Rosalía gets The Weeknd singing in Spanish and we’ve got a new song from Tate McRae.

Billboard Presents First Stream, featuring the hottest drops of the week.