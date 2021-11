Amazing Conditions For Your Weekend with Sunshine and Above Average Temperatures KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley has your local weather forecast

(SKYCAM)YOCAU N EXPECT CLEAR SKITHROUGHOUT THIS ENRE TIWEEKEN D.ALTHOUGH TEMPERATUS RETHROUGHOUT THE MORNINGWILL BE COOL,THIS AFTERNOON SHOULD EHIGHS 10 DEGREES ABOVEAVERAGE,WITH SOME SPOTS EVENGETTING BACK INTO THE 80'S.THESE WARM/SUNNYCONDITIONS WILL PERSISTTHROUGH SUNDAY,MEANING THIS COULD BE THENICEST WEEKEND WEATHER-WISE FOR ALL OF FALL.THESE FAVORABLECONDITIONS ARE CAUSED BYTHE HIGH PRESSUREOVERHEAD,WHICH IS ALSO ALLOWING OR FWEAK WINDS AS WELL.THIS HIGH WILL EVENTUAY LLMOVE OUT, MAKING WAY FOR OURNEXT CHANCE OF RAIN ONTHURSDAYHOWEVER, THE MODELS AREN 'TCOMPLETELY CERTAIN ON THISEVENT YET, SO WE'LL HAVE TOSTUNEDAY TIN SUMMARY, EXPECT WD ANARMSUNNY CONDITIONSROTHUGHOUT THIS ENTIREWEEKEND.HERE IS YOUR OVERALLFORECAST FOR THE NEXT THE REDAYS:TODAY...SUNNY.

HIGHSAROUND 80.

EAST WIS NDAROUND 5PH..

MBECOMING NORTH IN THEAFTERNOON..TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR INTHE EVENING THEN BECOMINGPALYRTCLOUDY.

LOWS IN THE LOWER TOMID 50S.

NORTHEAST WINDS 5TO10 MPH...BECOMING EASTAFTER MIDNIGHT..SUNDAY...SUNNY.

HIGHSAROUND 80.

EAST WINDS 5 TO 10MPH.

...SUNDAY NIGHT...PARTLYOUCLDY.

LOWS IN THE MID 50S.EASTINDS WAROUND 5 MPH..MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY.HIGHS IN THE M.

ID0SSOUTHEAST WINDSIN THE AFTERNOON..MONDAY NIGHT.MO..STLYCLOUDY.

LOWS IN THE LOWER50