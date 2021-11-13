Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter died of twisted intestine

Florida's most famous dolphin Winter, beloved by fans around the world and star of the movie "Dolphin Tale," died of twisted intestines, according to necropsy results released by the aquarium Saturday.
Florida's most famous dolphin Winter, beloved by fans around the world and star of the movie "Dolphin Tale," died of twisted intestines, according to necropsy results released by the aquarium Saturday.
Florida's most famous dolphin Winter, beloved by fans around the world and star of the movie “Dolphin Tale,” died of twisted..
Moody Blues drummer, co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80; Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears; Beloved "Dolphin..
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies died Thursday..