3,000 lbs. of food collected Friday in Boynton Beach

Of food were collected during the Bill Brooks' Food for Families food drive at Seacoast Bank in Boynton Beach.

On Friday, more than 3,000 lbs.

EVERYONE DONATING TO OUR FOODFOR FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE.YESTERDAY, WE COLLECTED MORETHAN 3 THOUSAND POUNDS OF FOODDURING A DRIVE AT SEACOASTBANKN IBOYNN TOBEACH.

THATWILL GO A LONG WAY TO MAKINGSURE FAMILIES DON'T GO HUNGRYTHIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

YOURCHANCE TO DONATE ISN'T OVERYET.

THERE'S ANOTHER DRIVENEXT FRIDAY ATHE S TEACOTASBANK ON FORREST HILL INWELLINGTON.AND WE'VE MADE IT EVEN EASIERTO GIVE, WHETHER IN PERSONR OONLINE.

YOU CAN USE THE Q-RCODE ON YOUR SCREEN RIGHT NOW.IT WILL TAKE YOU DIRECTLY.TO.OUR WEBSITE FOR A COMPLETELIST ON HOW TO MAKE A MONETARYDONATION OR WHERE YOU CAN DROPOFF GOODS.COVID CASES IN FLORIDA HOL