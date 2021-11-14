Single All The Way Movie

Single All The Way Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship.

But when Peter's mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane) -- the plan goes awry.

Directed by Michael Mayer starring Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke Macfarlane, Kathy Najimy, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Coolidge release date December 2, 2021 (on Netflix)