Adele Says Rich Paul Relationship Is the First Time She's Ever 'Loved' Herself During Concert Special

The 15-time Grammy winner got candid with Oprah Winfrey about life and family as she performed songs from her upcoming album 30 during Adele One Night Only on CBS
The 15-time Grammy winner got candid with Oprah Winfrey about life and family as she performed songs from her upcoming album 30 during Adele One Night Only on CBS
If you're hoping to hear Adele belt out some "Hello" lyrics and put them through the *Alvin and the Chipmunks* simulator on her..
In case you missed it, CBS' big Adele concert special Adele One Night Only featured the pop icon sitting down for an interview with..