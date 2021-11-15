PUPPET KILLER Movie

PUPPET KILLER Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: For seven-year-old Jamie, watching horror movies with his loving parents and his fuzzy pink puppet, Simon, is a beloved Christmas tradition.

Unfortunately, that all ends when his mother dies of cancer and his father marries a new woman who isn’t nearly as supportive of Jamie’s horror obsession, or his unhealthy friendship with Simon.

After she mysteriously disappears from the family vacation home, Jamie starts to believe that Simon may have killed her.

Ten years later, Jamie brings five of his high school friends to the family’s cabin for Christmas Break.

All seems well until Simon is discovered in the cellar, resurrecting Jamie’s old fears, causing him and his friends to question his mental well-being.

As the weekend unfolds, Jamie’s friends are slaughtered one by one in ways that would make Freddy, Jason, and Michael proud.

Jamie must confront his childhood best friend in a bloody showdown that will push him to the brink of madness... if he isn't already there.

This Christmas - You better watch out, you better not die.

Directed by Lisa Ovies and stars Aleks Paunovic (Numb, War For The Planet of the Apes), Lee Majdoub (Sonic The Hedgehog, Dirk Gently) & Lisa Durupt (Love Guaranteed)