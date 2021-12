BLONDE PURPLE Movie

BLONDE PURPLE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An out of his depth criminal is stuck in a bank after a heist goes wrong.

With only a gun and a 16 year old girl as a hostage, how will he get out?

His life prior to this incident forces him to face truths about himself that he has been avoiding all his life.

Directed by Marcus Flemmings (Palindrome, Six Rounds), BLONDE.

PURPLE stars Julian Moore-Cook, Elle Bindman, Adam J Bernard and Jennifer Lee Moon.