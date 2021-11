Repeat Movie Trailer

Repeat Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A zealous cognitive psychologist stumbles across an unbelievable discovery-a way of communicating with the other side.

His joy is short-lived, however, as his daughter is put into potentially grave danger.

Release Date: 11/19/2021 Directed by: Grant Archer, Richard Miller Cast: Charlotte Ritchie, Nina Wadia, Ellila-Jean Wood, Tom England