THE MOMENT TRAP THE LENNON DREAM Movie

THE MOMENT TRAP THE LENNON DREAM Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: As his girlfriend Gaby leaves him, skint gardener, an avid John Lennon fan, Mickey Sharpe, receives bad news.

His filmmaker friend, Arav Garg, has been killed in a car accident leaving an unfinished documentary about a London parking scam.

Traffic wardens are blocking cars with other cars, booking them, and then having the cars lifted for being illegally parked.

This is being run by small-time crook Danny Mason.

Arav's aging mother asks if Mickey and his close friends, Frankie, Sherbert, and Bay, can finish her son's film.

The commission is worth over £30k.

They take Arav's filming equipment to Mickey's house-sit where the love-sick Mickey studies Arav's film footage and notes about the parking scam.

Sidney Vex, a high-profile drug dealer in the film and entertainment industry, has a plan of his own.

His black Bentley has just been driven 2,000 miles loaded with 15Kg of cocaine.

There will be a driver-swap in London, so the cocaine cannot be traced to its final destination.

Danny Mason pays for a tip-off about where that driver-swap will take place and plans to block the Bentley and have it lifted away knowing that if it's legally impounded no one will claim it in case the drugs are found.

Clyde Pickett, a traffic warden bullied into the parking scam, is unfortunate enough to have this land on his patch.

On the morning of the driver-swap, Clyde stops to book a car outside Mickey's house-sit.

Mickey recognises him from Arav's filming.

When Mickey's friends arrive, they are horrified to find Clyde tied to a chair and Mickey optimistic that he can get a filmed confession from Clyde about the parking scam.

Following on from Mickey's actions, as the tension and frustration build, the four learn that Clyde's kidnapping has ruined Danny's plan to get the cocaine.

They soon realise that they are trapped in a stand-off with armed, drug dealing, gangsters.

Danny's henchmen catch up with the four friends and make them hand over all they own.

Clyde's filmed confession about the parking scam is on a memory stick that ends up back in Danny Mason's possession.

When Mickey turns up to get it back he finds Sidney Vex already there with other intentions for Danny.

Film producer and drug runner Sidney Vex helps to get Arav's documentary to a London Film Festival where our story ends with the lads winning an award - and a final twist.