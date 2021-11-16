6 teens hospitalized in shooting at Aurora park near Central HS; school secured, classes canceled

Police in Aurora said six teenagers ages 14 to 18 were hospitalized following a shooting at a park near a high school Monday afternoon.
All are expected to survive, and police said the suspects remain at large.
Police in Aurora said six teenagers ages 14 to 18 were hospitalized following a shooting at a park near a high school Monday afternoon.
All are expected to survive, and police said the suspects remain at large.
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said that six Aurora Central High School students were shot at Nome Park Monday afternoon and..
The gun violence erupted shortly before 1 p.m. at a park about a block north of Aurora Central High School in the heart of the..