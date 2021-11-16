6 teens hospitalized in shooting at Aurora park near Central HS; classes canceled

Police in Aurora said six teenagers ages 14 to 18 were hospitalized following a shooting at a park near a high school Monday afternoon.
All are expected to survive, and police said the suspects remain at large.
Aurora Police Department said multiple people have been shot at Nome Park on Monday afternoon.
